More Obituaries for Carolyn Rasmussen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Ann Rasmussen

Carolyn Ann Rasmussen Obituary
Carolyn Ann (Miller) Rasmussen, born Oct. 8, 1929, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Carolyn was born on a farm in the Vallonia community outside Oberlin, Kan. She was the oldest of four children born to Carroll Vance and Letha Mae (Van Vleet) Miller. She graduated in 1947 from Decatur County High School, and went on to graduate with a B.A. degree from Kansas State University in 1956.

She was married to the late Dr. Chris Royce Rasmussen from 1952 to 1986 and had four children. She was a stay-at-home mother when the children were young. As the children got older, she worked part time jobs and eventually became the parish secretary for Christ's Lutheran Church, where she served for 21 years.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Chris Paul (Jayne), Dr. Eric Peter, Carl Fredric (Susan), and Roald Mark (Cynthia); eight grandchildren, Kelsey (Kevin), Megan (Luke), Kyle, Timothy, Kevin, Evan, Haley, and Sarah; and her brothers, Vaughn, Voyle (Janet) and Leon (Connie).

Her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in the auditorium of the Fort Washington Estates, 735 Susquehanna Rd., Fort Washington, PA 19034.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Christ's Lutheran Church, 700 East Pennsylvania Ave., Oreland, PA 19075.

Craft of Erdenheim

www.craftfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 8, 2020
