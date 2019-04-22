|
She was born Aug. 8, 1949, in Doylestown, a daughter of the late Louis and Charlotte Tosch White.
Carolyn and her husband, Wayne, own and operate the Litzenberger Farm where they raise beef, grain and hay. She was last employed as a fiscal assistant by Edison Court, Doylestown for about seven years until retiring due to illness. Prior to that she worked as an office manager for Environmental Landscape Associates in Doylestown; was an office assistant for Scott Specialty Gases in Plumsteadville; and was a self-employed cosmetologist.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Ottsville; the Plumsteadville Grange since 1984; and the Bucks County Farm Bureau since 1972.
Carolyn's family was the highlight of her life. She will be missed by her beloved husband, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. She and her husband, Wayne, celebrated their 50 year wedding anniversary on March 15, 2019.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Carrie Winters (Robert) and David (Tara); grandchildren, Austin and Login Winters, and Elma Litzenberger; step-son, Timothy Litzenberger (Michelle); step-grandchildren, Crystal Biemuller (Fred), Jessica and Elizabeth Litzenberger; brother, Eugene White (Deborah); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bernice Pierson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Ottsville. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. Friends may call at the church Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Bucks EMS, P.O. Box 105, Revere, PA 18953.Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,
Riegelsville
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 22, 2019