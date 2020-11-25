1/
Carolyn E. Turner
Carolyn E. Turner
Carolyn E. Turner, a long time resident of Buckingham Township died on November 21, 2020, having suffered with dementia for many years. She was 78 and the wife of the late Philip G. Turner, who passed in 2012.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. and Emily E. May.
Carolyn is survived by three children: Lori D. Hicks; Albert H. Hauber IV and Lisa J. DeMitis and six grandchildren: Colby M. Trouts, Daniel J. Hicks, Douglas M. Hicks, Charles J. LeFevre, Jr., Madeleine V. LeFevre and Amanda R. LeFevre, as well as her sister, Barbara J. Thompson. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lynda C. Trouts.
Services and interment will be private.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contribution be made to: Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com

Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
