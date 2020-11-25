Carolyn E. TurnerCarolyn E. Turner, a long time resident of Buckingham Township died on November 21, 2020, having suffered with dementia for many years. She was 78 and the wife of the late Philip G. Turner, who passed in 2012.Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. and Emily E. May.Carolyn is survived by three children: Lori D. Hicks; Albert H. Hauber IV and Lisa J. DeMitis and six grandchildren: Colby M. Trouts, Daniel J. Hicks, Douglas M. Hicks, Charles J. LeFevre, Jr., Madeleine V. LeFevre and Amanda R. LeFevre, as well as her sister, Barbara J. Thompson. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lynda C. Trouts.Services and interment will be private.The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contribution be made to: Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown