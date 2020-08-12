Carolyn Hund

Carolyn, born in Philadelphia, formerly of Newark, DE, and Huntington Valley, Pa., passed away on August 10. She was 41.
She was the beloved daughter of Patricia and the late Charles Hund. Loving sister of Patricia Hund Zebertavage (Matthew), and Jennifer Hund Kleinschmidt (Robert); devoted Aunt of Andrew Hund, Emily Dodson, William Zebertavage, Jack Zebertavage, Max Zebertavage, and Sam Zebertavage.
Carolyn will also be greatly missed by her long-time partner Jeffrey Dunn and his daughter Lauryn Dunn who she loved greatly and was like a daughter. She will also be missed by many extended family and close friends; especially by their children as she was as child at heart. She was preceded in death by her sweet dog, Molly.
Carolyn was a graduate of Lower Moreland High school; class of 1997. She then went on to graduate from Abington Dixon Nursing School (now Jefferson). Carolyn took great pride being a nurse and had a long career working for several care providers, but took the most joy from her time as a school nurse.
Family and friends are invited to Carolyn's Life Celebration at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home, 10975 Academy Rd, Philadelphia, Pa., on Thursday, August 13 from 6 to 9 p.m., and on Friday, August 14 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Christopher's Church, 13305 Proctor Rd, Philadelphia, Pa., on Friday, August 14 at 11 a.m. Interment services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Carolyn's name to the Pennsylvania SPCA, or to the Arthritis Foundation
.
