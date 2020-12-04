Carolyn J. SadowskiCarolyn Joyce Magner Sadowski, a longtime resident of Doylestown, passed away peacefully at Doylestown Hospital on surrounded by her family on December 2. She was 80 and the devoted wife of Leonard J. Sadowski, who passed away in 2018.She was the daughter of the late Fredrick Magner and Barbara Magner Dixon and Delbert Dixon, having been raised by step father.Carolyn graduated from the University of Maryland majoring in Interior Design.The Sadowski family has been long-standing residents of the Doylestown Borough. Carolyn enjoyed daily long walks with her dogs, gardening and having family and friends over for social gatherings.Carolyn's long and tireless contributions to her community began with her involvement with the Junior Women's Club in the mid seventies, which she was the chairman of the Village Fair that would take place on War memorial field for many years. Carolyn was an active member of the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce, having served on many committees to help with the enhancement of all local businesses. She also was involved with the renovation of the old prison into what is now The Michener Art Museum, doing this while serving on The Revitalization committee for the Doylestown Borough.One of Carolyn's passions had been for Doylestown Hospital, where she was a long standing member and at one time, acting president of the Village Improvement Association (VIA). Each year the VIA sponsors a Designer House event in which Carolyn had volunteered her interior design skills. The year the house was at 327 Maple Ave., Doylestown, Carolyn and Len fell in love with the beautiful historical home and it became the first home they purchased in the Borough.Carolyn was an elite member of "The Interior Designers Table." Her creativity and talent to transform rooms, homes and outdoor settings was stunningly represented by the home she designed from the ground up which stands at 274 West Court Street, Doylestown, which Carolyn and Len enjoyed for over twenty years.Carolyn established The Frame Factory and Gallery in 1975 which she owned and operated for twenty years. The business is still at the same location and is owned and operated by Carolyn's daughter.Carolyn's memory will live on through all her countless contributions to her community, her long and meaningful friendships and her devotion and love for her family. "May she Rest In Peace knowing the extraordinary impact she has had with all she has accomplished throughout her life. Carolyn will be truly missed but will be in our hearts forever. She truly was an original."She was a loving and adoring mother of: Gregory S. Sadowski, Michele J. Sadowski, David T. Sadowski; beloved grandmother of: Ashley K. Eikelboom and Madison J. Sadowski and great- grandmother of Edith F. Eikelboom. She is also survived by her stepbrother, Norman Dixon and her sister in-law, Geraldine Sadowski.Family and friends are welcome to attend the interment at 1:30 p.m., Monday, December 10 in Doylestown Cemetery, 235 East Court Street, Doylestown.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carolyn's name may be made to: Village Improvement Association, 595 West State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown