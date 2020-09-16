1/
Carolyn Margaret Young
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Carolyn Margaret Young passed away at age 86 while at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Vernon J. Young.

Carolyn was born on September 23, 1933, in Pen Argyl, Pa., to Wheldon and Myra Heller Farleigh.

She was a graduate of Pen Argyl High School where she was a member of the choir, the National Honor Society, Cheerleader Captain, and Tri Hi-Y Prom Queen.

In 1954 Carolyn married Vernon, also from Pen Argyl and four years her senior. Together they raised their four children, Colleen, Michele, David and Yvonne. Their family passions included high school football, boating, and skiing. In addition, Carolyn was the office manager for the family medical practice of Dr. Bucher and Dr. Pershing for over twenty years.

Carolyn was an active member of the Doylestown United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, and particiated in Flying Solos and Dorcas groups. She was treasurer of the Lingohochen Garden Club and a member of Tops. Always artistic, she created beautiful cross-stitch, crewel works, and developed a passion for painting. Carolyn loved to read and enjoyed playing dominos and cards with her friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister Adrienne Farleigh Caiazzo and her husband Vernon. She is survived by her four children, Colleen G. Brewer, Michele Y. Wankewicz, David V. Young, and Yvonne D. Plastaras; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and her brother Wheldon Joseph Farleigh and sister Faith Farleigh DeCesare.

A private funeral service and burial will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Pen Argyl, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's memory to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved