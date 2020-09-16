On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Carolyn Margaret Young passed away at age 86 while at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Vernon J. Young.
Carolyn was born on September 23, 1933, in Pen Argyl, Pa., to Wheldon and Myra Heller Farleigh.
She was a graduate of Pen Argyl High School where she was a member of the choir, the National Honor Society, Cheerleader Captain, and Tri Hi-Y Prom Queen.
In 1954 Carolyn married Vernon, also from Pen Argyl and four years her senior. Together they raised their four children, Colleen, Michele, David and Yvonne. Their family passions included high school football, boating, and skiing. In addition, Carolyn was the office manager for the family medical practice of Dr. Bucher and Dr. Pershing for over twenty years.
Carolyn was an active member of the Doylestown United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, and particiated in Flying Solos and Dorcas groups. She was treasurer of the Lingohochen Garden Club and a member of Tops. Always artistic, she created beautiful cross-stitch, crewel works, and developed a passion for painting. Carolyn loved to read and enjoyed playing dominos and cards with her friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister Adrienne Farleigh Caiazzo and her husband Vernon. She is survived by her four children, Colleen G. Brewer, Michele Y. Wankewicz, David V. Young, and Yvonne D. Plastaras; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and her brother Wheldon Joseph Farleigh and sister Faith Farleigh DeCesare.
A private funeral service and burial will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Pen Argyl, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's memory to the American Heart Association
