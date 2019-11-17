|
Cassel Hale Williams of Doylestown, formerly a longtime resident of Chalfont, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Cassel was born and raised on a farm in West Union, W.Va., where he was known to his family as Hale. He was a Technical Sergeant in the U.S. Marines and served his country as an air traffic controller during World War II. He then worked as a pipeline welder in many states, including on the Alaska pipeline. He was a proud 66-year member of the Pipeliners' Union 798.
Widely known for his helpfulness to others, Cassel loved gardening and giving rhubarb, strawberries, and tomatoes to everyone. He was especially happy on his snowblower, clearing the neighbors' driveways, which he continued to do into his 90s. One of Cassel's proudest accomplishments was refurbishing hundreds of grave markers for local veterans. He also served in various capacities with Boy Scouts of America in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for over 40 years.
Cassel is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty (Pyle) Williams; five children, Larry Williams (Francine), Sandy Shaffer, Lois Tobin (Wayne), Glenn Williams (Lori), and Lewis Williams; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Williams, Pam Altman (Wally), Adam Shaffer (Kelli), Adrian Shaffer, Colby Sweeney (Matt), Chase Williams, and Carson Williams; and one sister, Josie Strickling.
The family is grateful to the staff at Lakeview Personal Care for their personal and compassionate care.
His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Chalfont United Methodist Church, 11 Meadowbrook Lane, Chalfont, Pa., where the viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Beulah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Washington Crossing Council BSA, 1 Scout Way, Doylestown, PA 18901, or to Chalfont United Methodist Church, 11 Meadowbrook La., Chalfont, PA 18914.
