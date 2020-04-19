|
Catharine Ann Cosner of Doylestown passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Neshaminy Manor, Warrington, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was 72.
Born in Norristown, Pa., to the late George and Mary Ann (McKeever) Sundermier, she resided in Norristown and New Britain, before moving to Doylestown in 1967.
Cathy was a 1965 graduate of Central Bucks High School (West). She graduated cum laude from Bucks County Community College with an Associate of Arts in 1970. Cathy was formerly employed as a program specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). She served Bucks County farmers for 32 years, retiring in 2010.
She was industrious and hard-working. She enjoyed, and was skilled with, baking, sewing, crocheting, and upholstering, or anything creative. Most of all, Cathy was always there for the people she loved and played a grand roll as "Grammy" to her three grandchildren.
She was the beloved wife of Robert E. Cosner for 52 years; devoted mother of Dawn (Cosner) Fehr and husband, Dan, Duane Cosner and wife, Karen; dear sister of Guy Sundermier (Louise), Terry Sundermier (Judy), Nancy (Sundermier) McCord (Jack); cherished grandmother of Maria Fehr, Anna and Alex Cosner.
Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation www.alzinfo.org
