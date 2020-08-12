Catherine B. McCann passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Doylestown Hospital. She was 84.Born in Philadelphia, she was the loving daughter of the late Kurt and Barbara Stampfer Roik.Catherine was the beloved wife of the late Master Sergeant Joseph G. McCann Sr. for 54 years.Catherine, who was known to many as Kate, was a strong and driven woman who lived for her family, shopping for everything and anything that was beautiful to her, and of course YumYum's powder cream donuts. She was blessed in her last few months to be surrounded by her loving family and to have an incredible support team of nurses, caregivers, and those who just simply wanted to spend time with her to see her happy.Catherine is survived by her two loving children, Joseph G. McCann Jr. (Donna) and Kellie A. Dolan (Ron), as well as her five grandchildren, Casey, Ronnie, Danny, Tamera, and Gary, and great-granddaughter, Brianna.Relatives and friends are invited to attend Catherine's Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. She will be laid to rest with her late husband at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Catherine's name may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.