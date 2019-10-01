|
Catherine E. Cunnane, of Buckingham, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. She was 81.
Catherine was the wife of the late Robert Johnson and Thomas J. Cunnane. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy L. Arnold (Charles), her son, Robert and her granddaughter, Francesca. She is also survived by her granddog, Rusty, and her great granddog, Meatball.
She loved to crochet. It's a safe bet that if you're family, she crocheted an afghan for you at some point.
Catherine loved music, and at the time of her passing she was listening to music……most likely dancing her way into heaven!
Family and friends are invited at 11 a.m. to Catherine's Memorial Service, Friday, Oct. 4 at Carversville Christian Church, 3736 Aquetong Rd, Carversville, PA 18913. Interment will be private.
