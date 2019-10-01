Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leaver-Cable Funeral Home
4886 York Rd
Buckingham, PA 18912
(215) 794-7696
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Cunnane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine E. Cunnane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine E. Cunnane Obituary
Catherine E. Cunnane, of Buckingham, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. She was 81.

Catherine was the wife of the late Robert Johnson and Thomas J. Cunnane. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy L. Arnold (Charles), her son, Robert and her granddaughter, Francesca. She is also survived by her granddog, Rusty, and her great granddog, Meatball.

She loved to crochet. It's a safe bet that if you're family, she crocheted an afghan for you at some point.

Catherine loved music, and at the time of her passing she was listening to music……most likely dancing her way into heaven!

Family and friends are invited at 11 a.m. to Catherine's Memorial Service, Friday, Oct. 4 at Carversville Christian Church, 3736 Aquetong Rd, Carversville, PA 18913. Interment will be private.

To share your fondest memories of Catherine, please visit www.lifecelebration.com

Leaver Cable Funeral Home

Buckingham, Pa.

www.leavercable.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leaver-Cable Funeral Home
Download Now