Catherine E. Fry, formerly of Warminster, Pa., died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Spring House Estates. She was 90.
Cass was born July 15, 1929 in Fairmount, Philadelphia, to Joseph and Catherine (McCarthy) Fry. She attended Hallahan High School. Cass was a Corporate Executive for Andale Corporation for 32 years.
She is survived by her brother, William H. Fry of Ormond Beach, Fla., and her cousin, Fred Vernon of Cherry Hill, N.J. and their spouses, Jean Fry and Carole Vernon. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, JeanMarie (Fry) Markham, William H. Fry, Debbie (Fry) Skumanich; her great nieces and nephews, Lindsey, Kelly, and Stephen Markham, William W. and Amanda Fry; a great great nephew, William T. Fry; and her cousins, Dana McCullogh and Jessica Ekanian and her children, Olivia, Tyler and William Ekanian.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, where she had been a member for 52 years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Nativity of Our Lord Church or to Hallanan High School Alumnae Association, 311 N. 19th St., Room 311, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1102.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019