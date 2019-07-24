|
Catherine J. (Jennings) Farnan, born in County Mayo, Ireland and a longtime resident of Abington, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was 87.
She was the beloved wife of the late John L. Farnan; the loving mother of Catherine M. Farnan-Kennedy (John), John G. (Stacey), Patrick F. (Stacey) and Claire F. Nalence (Peter); and grandmother of 10. She is also survived by her siblings, Thomas Jennings and Eileen Seton, and by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 26, at FitzPatrick Funeral Home, 1500 Old York Rd., Abington, and 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 27, followed by her funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Rd., Abington, Pa. Interment will be at St. Francis Xavier (Old Bohemia) Church in Warwick, Md.
