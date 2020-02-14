Home

Catherine Keim Jackson of Warrington, formerly of Doylestown, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor. She was 94.

Catherine was the beloved wife of the late John Beavis Jackson Sr., who passed away in April of 2014.

Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Catherine Keim.

Catherine was employed as a bookkeeper for Gamburg's Furniture in Hatboro.

In her free time, Catherine enjoyed flowers, bookkeeping, and spending time with her family.

Catherine is survived by her son, John Jackson Jr. (wife, Carol); her two daughters, Nancy Cherry and Linda Jackson-Bradley; six grandchildren, Cara, Brad, Jillian, Jordan, Jamie, and John; five great grandchildren, Henry, Lucy, Teagan, Brandan, Aislinn, and expecting one more in March; a brother, John Keim; and two sisters, Dorothy Myers Bradley and Peggy Keim Shellcross.

In addition to her husband and parents, Catherine was preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar "Junie" Keim and William Keim, and two sisters, Joan Appel and Dee Keim Sontag.

Catherine's memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Water Wheel Restaurant, 4424 Old Easton Road, Doylestown, Pa. (enter by Doylestown Airport as the bridge is out). Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Union Cemetery, Richboro, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104, or at www.chop.edu/giving.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 14, 2020
