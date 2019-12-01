|
|
Catherine M. Cornell, of Buckingham Springs died on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 90.
Catherine was the beloved wife of 63 years to the late William H. Cornell.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Gerald V. Moore and Catherine Hanson Moore and sister of the late Gerald Moore and Edward Moore.
Catherine attended Little Flower Catholic High School in Philadelphia. She resided in Churchville with her husband Bill where they raised their family before moving to Buckingham Springs in 2002. She was a long-time employee of First National Bank, Newtown.
Catherine enjoyed baking, quilting, family beach vacations and dedicating her time to family and friends, and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters Patricia Ann Cornell and her husband Gene Jonson of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Susan C. Post and her husband Russell of New Hope, and one son Robert W. Cornell and his wife Brendalee of Huntington, N.Y., a sister Agnes Peel of Philadelphia and a brother George Steinbach and his wife Helen of Huron, Ohio. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Kyle Jonson, Evan Jonson, Genevieve Post, Erin Cornell and Aidan Cornell.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until her Memorial Service 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 820 Almshouse Road, Ivyland, PA 18974. Her interment will follow in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 820 Almshouse Road, Ivyland, PA 18974.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 1, 2019