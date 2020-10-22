1/1
Catherine M. Krzywicki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine M. (Reed) Krzywicki of Warminster, Pa. passed away at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. She was 72.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Catherine (Quinlan) Reed.

She was the beloved wife of Walter Krzywicki, the loving mother of Melissa, Scott (his wife Laura) and John (his wife Jessica) Krzywicki. She was the sister of Barbara Ann Warner and the late William Reed. Also surviving are her four grandchildren, Katie Belle, Anna Rose, Isla Paige and Emory Reed Krzywicki.

Cathy was a dedicated and active parishioner at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Warminster, where she formerly was the parish coordinator. Cathy was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Poor Clares of the Franciscan Monastery of Saint Clare (poorclarepa.org), in Cathy's memory.

Decker Givnish Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Decker Givnish Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved