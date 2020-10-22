Catherine M. (Reed) Krzywicki of Warminster, Pa. passed away at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. She was 72.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Catherine (Quinlan) Reed.
She was the beloved wife of Walter Krzywicki, the loving mother of Melissa, Scott (his wife Laura) and John (his wife Jessica) Krzywicki. She was the sister of Barbara Ann Warner and the late William Reed. Also surviving are her four grandchildren, Katie Belle, Anna Rose, Isla Paige and Emory Reed Krzywicki.
Cathy was a dedicated and active parishioner at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Warminster, where she formerly was the parish coordinator. Cathy was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Poor Clares of the Franciscan Monastery of Saint Clare (poorclarepa.org
), in Cathy's memory.
Decker Givnish Funeral Home,
Warminsterwww.deckergivnish.com