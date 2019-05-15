|
|
Our beloved mother and wife, Catherine Sienna Cameron, a resident of Warwick, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 after a long and valiant fight against heart disease. She was surrounded by her loving husband of 59 years and her two daughters. She was 79.
Born in Philadelphia, Sienna was a daughter of the late Timothy and Sarah Coffey.
In addition to her husband, Ron, Sienna is survived by two daughters, Linda Fenlin and Kathleen Cameron Stahl and her husband, David Stahl. Sienna enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren, Cameron, Evan, Grace and Kelsey, and being surrounded by family and friends. Sienna is also survived by her sister, Ann Parrish.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Cameron.
Sienna's Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, Pa., where the family will receive friends and family after 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Sienna's name to the , .
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 15, 2019