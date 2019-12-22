|
|
Catherine Sinclair Jeffries passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. She was 51.
Catherine was born in Abington, Pa., to Catherine (Manning) and John Sinclair.
Catherine is survived by her children, Brandon, Ryan, and Haley; sisters, Sharon and Jaclyn; brother, John Sinclair; and her step-father, Richard Blumer.
Catherine grew up in Willow Grove, loving sports and playing volleyball, softball and basketball at St. Davids. She graduated from Archbishop Wood High School, performing trumpet in their award-winning Marching Band. She graduated from Gwynedd Mercy College. She always worked hard from Real Estate to PartyLite, from Homebuilding to Technologies; she always strove hard to build her family. Her chants for Go.... Eagles.... Flyers.... Penguins will not be forgotten.
Catherine's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Catherine's family has requested that donations in her name be made to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Condolences may be sent to the Jeffries family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 22, 2019