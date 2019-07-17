|
Catherine T. McDonald, affectionately known to many as "Kitty", passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Pine Run Health Center in Doylestown. She was 90.
Kitty was the loving wife of Robert J. McDonald, with whom she had shared 65 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2017.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Cunningham Colleran.
Kitty was formerly a long time resident of Warrington and gave selflessly of her time for many years as a volunteer with the former Warminster General Hospital.
She is remembered by her family and friends for her compassionate and caring nature which was something that just came naturally to her. She was fiercely devoted to her family and treasured their time together, especially time with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren and trips to the casinos in Atlantic City with her best friend and sister in law, the late Joan Geiger and her husband, the late Woody. Kitty was caring, accepting, and simply put, one of the nicest people you'd ever meet. She will be dearly missed, but not forgotten.
Surviving are Kitty's children, Michael McDonald and fiancée, Colleen, of Warrington, Eileen McDonald and her husband, John Whalon, of Doylestown, Maureen Spix and her husband, Michael of Ottsville, Sue Espada and her husband Don of New Britain, Tom McDonald and his wife, Sue of Ottsville, and Joseph McDonald and his wife, Sue of Doylestown. Also surviving are her 15 cherished grandchildren, KC, Juleigh, Michael (Melissa), Tim, John (Lindsey), Kyle, Jon-Michael, Krista (Joe), Jeff (Julie), Jennifer (Pat), Dan, Sammy Jo, Ryan, Jake and Matt; and eight great-grandchildren, Maria, Ellie, Jack, Brittney, Emma, Brooklyn, Kati and Jeffrey. In addition to her husband and her sister and brother-inlaw, Kitty was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Nordeman.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5175 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, Pa 18902. Her interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Aid for Friends, c/o Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, at the above address.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 17, 2019