Celeste E Kuhlmann, wife, mom, grandmom, great grandmom and friend, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, April 20, 2020, 93 years young.
She was feisty and funny and never had a filter, EVER! Mom had an internal strength that was truly remarkable.
Mom will be missed by her sons, Steven and Roger (wife, Cathy); her daughter, Debbie; grandchildren, Erick and Sarah (husband, Jack); great grandchildren, Jackson and Mason; her beloved sister, Angel; and sister- in-law, Geraldine.
Her loving husband, Albert, preceded her in 2011.
Mom had a team of phenomenal caregivers through the years, including our current team: Susan and Lynda, who kept Mom happy, healthy and safe for many, many years.
Mom always, but especially in the last years of her life, appreciated everything and everyone, and was always quick to end each sentence with "Praise the Lord!"
Mom is home safe now doing just that. Well done Mom, well done!
Graveside services are private at request of the family.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020