On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Charlene Miller passed away at the age of 71, after dealing with many health issues.
Charlene was born to Charles and Mary Paxson on March 13, 1948. She graduated from Abington High School and went to work as a bookkeeper for many different offices and individuals.
She married and lived in Upper Black Eddy, Pa. until she moved to Ridge Manor, Fla. in the early 1990s, where she continued working as a bookkeeper. She lived in Ridge Manor until moving to Madison Pointe Nursing Home in February of 2019.
Charlene was a caretaker for her mother; she also helped many others in their time of need. She loved walking for many miles in her community while also delivering the local newspaper.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Paxson.
She is survived by her six sisters, Eleanore, Betsy, Barbara, Patricia, Sandi, Wendy and their families.
Charlene is loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 20, 2019