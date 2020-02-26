Home

Charles A. McMenamy, of Springfield Twp., Pa., passed away Feb. 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 83.

He was born Aug. 13, 1936 in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of the late Charles J. and Doreen Gingras McMenamy.

Charles attended Fallon High School and was a 1958 graduate of Canisius College, Buffalo, N.Y.

He was as a peacetime Army veteran. A chemical engineer by trade, he worked in specialty gases throughout his career. A member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Riegelsville, Pa. Charlie loved being a blue bird monitor at Lake Nockamixon, a member of the Saucon Rails-to-Trails where he walked over 1,000 miles a year and cheering on his favorite football team, the Buffalo Bills. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Charles will be missed by his wife, Eileen, of 59 years; six children, Michelle Lapp (Jeff), Kevin McMenamy (Susanne), Kristen McMenamy (Ivor), John McMenamy (Kim), Keith McMenamy (Krystal) and Jamie McMenamy (Mandi) and thirteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen McMenamy and sister, Doreen Murphy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 345 Elmwood Lane, Riegelsville, PA 18077. No calling time.

Interment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Haycock Twp., Pa. Memorial contributions may by be made to St. Lawrence Church.

Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,

Riegelsville, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 26, 2020
