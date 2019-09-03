Home

Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 W Main St.
Ringtown, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 W Main St.
Ringtown, PA
Charles A. Rumbel Obituary
Charles A. Rumbel, of Hatboro, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He was 70.

Charlie was the beloved husband of Sandy Rumbel (Tiley), with whom he had shared over 44 years of marriage. Born in Shenandoah Heights, PA, he was a son of the late Charles E. and Elsie (Trexler) Rumbel.

Charlie was a 1966 graduate of Ringtown High School, which was the last class of RHS. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, proudly serving during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he worked for over 30 years in the telecommunications industry. Charlie was a longtime active member of Lehman Memorial United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees.

In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by his three daughters, Mandy Pugliese (Nick), Elizabeth Rumbel (Oscar Perez), and Kim Costello (Jonathan); four grandchildren, Joshua, Andrew, Declan, and Charlie; siblings, Catherine Shoup (Roger), Esther Mastauskas (Rodney), and John Rumbel (Michelle); and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing after 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 4 at Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro and again on Thursday, Sep. 5, after 11 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 12 p.m. in Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W Main St, Ringtown, PA 17967.

Interment will immediately follow in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ringtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lehman Memorial United Methodist Church, 300 S York Rd, Hatboro, PA 19040, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 3, 2019
