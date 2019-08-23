|
|
Charles B. Antrim of Willow Grove, Pa. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at his residence. He was 73.
Charles was born Jan. 28, 1946 to the late Charles H. and Eleanor (Brown) Antrim.
He was the beloved husband of Joanne Kyle Antrim, the loving father of Gregory (Jamie) and Amy Demeter (Doug), and the devoted grandfather of Ryan, Noah, Allison, and Patrick. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Leavesley (Robert), and many nieces and nephews.
Charles served in the U.S. Navy for four years in Vietnam, Japan, and Hawaii. He worked for Verizon for 40 years before retiring on Sept. 1, 2010.
His hobbies included collecting old lights and lanterns, playing both the drums and piano, and having taco parties for the entire family.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m., all at the Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, 507 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA 19046. Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5000 Wissahickon Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 23, 2019