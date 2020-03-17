|
|
Charles Callaghan of Doylestown, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was 80.
Born in Doylestown in 1939 to the late Charles and Catherine Callaghan. Charlie attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Central Bucks High School and graduated from Lansdale Catholic High School.
Throughout his life, Charlie was employed by Trailmobile, FBF Industries, Better Plastics and retired after 21 years of service from Hines Horticulture in Pipersville where he made many friends.
Charlie loved to talk about Bucks County and Doylestown and considered them to be the best places on earth. He attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time at Fanny Chapman Pool, Doylestown Library, shopping at Rudolph's Army/Navy and other local landmarks. He was also quite the dancer and used to travel to Hightstown Country Club and Nottingham Ballroom in N.J. on the weekends. Charlie will always be remembered for his words of wit and wisdom that he loved to share with all he met.
We are very thankful to the staff of Greenleaf Nursing and Convalescent as well as Caring Hospice for providing care and comfort for Charlie during his final years.
He is survived by his cousins: Anne Forker, Hanna Yessman and Rev. James O'Donnell.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown. Interment will follow Mass in St. Mary Cemetery behind church.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 17, 2020