Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint John Bosco Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint John Bosco Church
Hatboro, PA
View Map
Charles Conrad


1926 - 2019
Charles Conrad Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Conrad passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the age of 92.

Chuck was born Aug. 2, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pa. He was the son of the late Charles Conrad and Johanna (Schafer) Conrad and lived his early life in Fishtown, Kensington and Swampoodle. He spent many happy years at home on Disston Street in Mayfair. He spent the last year and a half at Wesley Enhanced Living in Hatboro, Pa.

Chuck is survived by his brothers, Robert and Richard, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and George.

Chuck graduated from St. Columba Catholic School and attended Northeast High School. He worked for Nabisco for 49 years and served as a union leader for many of those years. He retired in 1992.

Chuck fished and crabbed at the Jersey shore for more than 75 years. He owned a home in Waretown, N.J., where he spent many happy vacations with friends and family. He enjoyed gardening and always took pride in his vegetables and flowers.

Chuck relished celebrating Christmas - he loved decorating his home and entertaining family at his annual Christmas Eve gathering. Chuck also loved horseback riding. In his youth, he rode with friends in Fairmount Park. In his later years, he enjoyed riding his favorite horse, Two Socks, with his brother Richard in Montgomery County.

Chuck loved the Lord. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Saint John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass begins. Interment will be at Saint John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John Bosco Church at the above address.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 31, 2019
