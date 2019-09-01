|
Charles Culver of Trumbauersville, Pa. died Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was 81.
Born in Bethlehem, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Showers) Culver.
Charles earned his Ph.D. from Lehigh University and taught engineering at Carnegie Melon University before achieving the position of director with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, specializing in forensic disaster investigation. After retiring from OSHA, Charles worked as a nationally-recognized, private engineering consultant and was a competitive cyclist who medaled in the Pennsylvania State Senior Olympics.
In his leisure time, Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, including several adopted rescue dogs.
Charles will be dearly missed by his son, Bruce Culver and his wife, Robin, of New Windsor, Md.; his brother, Richard Culver and his wife, Anne Marie, of Bethlehem; and grandchildren, Chase Culver of New Windsor, Md. and Asa Culver of Tempe, Ariz.
Charles was preceded in death by his brother, James Culver.
The family will receive guests from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA.org.
