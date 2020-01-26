Home

Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA
(215) 343-3040
Charles Dowly Etgen Jr. Obituary
Charles Dowly Etgen Jr. passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Solana in Doylestown. He was 91.

Born in Staten Island, N.Y., he was the son of the late Charles Dowly Etgen Sr. and Elizabeth (Hanley) Etgen.

Charles was the beloved husband of Franziska (Boessinger) Etgen, and is survived by his sons, Charles D. Etgen III (Vanessa) and Christopher H. Etgen (Paula), his five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Charles at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 857 Euclid Ave., Warrington, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to The .

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 26, 2020
