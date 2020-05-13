Home

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Charles F. McCleary


1938 - 2020
Charles F. McCleary Obituary
November 19, 1938 - May 04, 2020.

Charles F. McCleary, 81, of Red Hill, formally of Doylestown, died May 4, 2020 at the Community at Rockhill, Sellersville. He was born in East McKeesport, Pa. on November 19, 1938, the son of Thomas F. and Gayle C. McCleary.

He was married for 36 years to Lorraine M. McCleary who died earlier.

He worked for many years as a Radiologic Technologist at Doylestown, Montgomery and Roxborough Hospitals. He was proud to serve as a Councilman for the borough of Red Hill. He served in the Army and was a member of the Masons and the Rajah Shrine.

He was the loving father to daughter, Charlene G. Camire, her husband Michael of Jeffersonville VT; son, Charles F. McCleary II and his wife Jignasa; and grandson Kieran, of Cranbury N.J. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A graveside service will take place at a later date in Pen Argyl, Pa.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .

Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.

www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 13, 2020
