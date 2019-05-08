Home

Charles F. Spencer

Charles F. Spencer Obituary
Charles F. "Chuck" Spencer of Upper Saucon Township, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke's VNA Hospice House. He was 62.

Born in Los Angeles, he was the son of William Spencer of Doylestown and the late Charlotte (Gallo) Spencer. He was the husband of Kathleen (Koch) Spencer, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage.

Chuck was a truck driver for most of his life and drove for several companies before retiring.

In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by a son, Michael of Coopersburg, Pa.; his daughters, Charlotte Spencer of North Carolina and Jessica, wife of Jamie Grubb, of Georgia; sisters, Suzanne, wife of David Brink, of Maine and Mrs. Kathleen Histand of North Wales; and four grandchildren, Brianna, Alley, Keri Ann, and Gabriella.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in- law, Darrell Histand, and a sister-in-law, Kimberly Koch.

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd., 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951, where a calling period from 12 to 2 p.m. will precede the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's VNA Hospice House, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown

Published in The Intelligencer on May 8, 2019
