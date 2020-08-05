1/
Charles G. Myrtetus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles G. Myrtetus, of Warminster, formerly of Warrington, passed away suddenly on July 22, 2020. He was 61.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Patricia (Sweeney). He was the beloved husband of Karen (Douglass); loving father of Taylor, Charles, Emily, and Kaleigh; grandfather and loving "Pops" to the light of his life, Ava; dear brother to Patricia Nugent (Kevin), Margaret Potestio (Robert), Mary McGrath (Edward) and James (Lauren). He will be missed by the Douglass Clan, Kent & Joan, Craig (Karen), Kevin (Joan), and Kurt. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Charlie was a lifelong sports lover, playing at Warrington AA, St. Robert's CYO, and Archbishop Wood. He loved watching Philly sports at all levels, but his joy was coaching and watching his children play. He was a mortgage banker and member of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. He loved Sea Isle City, playing golf, a good game of pinochle, and cherished his time with family and friends.

A service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday August 22, 2020 immediately followed by a Life Celebration at the Dublin Fire Company, 194 Main Street, Dublin, PA 18917. His interment will be private. Please dress comfortably and wear your Eagles Gear if you have it.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Charles' memory to Gift of Life, 401 N 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, www.donors1.org or to help start a fund for Charles' granddaughter, Ava, at the following link: https://gf.me/u/ykpv5v.

To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit the Funeral Home website below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved