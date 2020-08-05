Charles G. Myrtetus, of Warminster, formerly of Warrington, passed away suddenly on July 22, 2020. He was 61.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Patricia (Sweeney). He was the beloved husband of Karen (Douglass); loving father of Taylor, Charles, Emily, and Kaleigh; grandfather and loving "Pops" to the light of his life, Ava; dear brother to Patricia Nugent (Kevin), Margaret Potestio (Robert), Mary McGrath (Edward) and James (Lauren). He will be missed by the Douglass Clan, Kent & Joan, Craig (Karen), Kevin (Joan), and Kurt. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Charlie was a lifelong sports lover, playing at Warrington AA, St. Robert's CYO, and Archbishop Wood. He loved watching Philly sports at all levels, but his joy was coaching and watching his children play. He was a mortgage banker and member of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. He loved Sea Isle City, playing golf, a good game of pinochle, and cherished his time with family and friends.
A service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday August 22, 2020 immediately followed by a Life Celebration at the Dublin Fire Company, 194 Main Street, Dublin, PA 18917. His interment will be private. Please dress comfortably and wear your Eagles Gear if you have it.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Charles' memory to Gift of Life, 401 N 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, www.donors1.org
or to help start a fund for Charles' granddaughter, Ava, at the following link: https://gf.me/u/ykpv5v
.
To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit the Funeral Home website below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatborowww.schneiderfuneralhome.net