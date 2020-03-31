|
Charles H. Barto of Sellersville died Friday, March 20, 2020. He was 88.
He was the husband of Thelma Barto.
Born Sept. 29, 1931 in Muncy, Pa., he was the son of the late Barbara Barger. Charles spent his childhood in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., was a graduate of Lake Grove School, Long Island, and received his Bachelor's degree in Physics from Bucknell University.
Charles also was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
As an Optical Thin Films Physicist, he developed coatings for commercial, industrial and military applications, building and leading his own successful company along with his wife.
In addition to his wife, Thelma, he is survived by his daughters, Carol Klein (Terry), Linda Baier (James), Mary Barto and Barbara Barto; his daughter-in-law, Andrea Barto; his stepdaughters, Frances Pieninck (Geoffrey) and Nancy Whetstone; and stepson, James Hunter. He was a loving Granddad to 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Charles A. Barto.
Relatives and friends will be invited to a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association or Holy Spirit Anglican Church, 1133 West Orvilla Rd., Hatfield, PA 19440.
