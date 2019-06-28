|
Charles H. Johnston of Warminster, Pa. passed away peacefully and surrounded by family in Warminster on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was 90.
Born in Newburg, N.Y., he was the son of the late Charles and Helen Johnston. A beloved husband for 57 years, he now joins his wife Joan Johnston (May 25, 2019) in everlasting peace.
He will be forever remembered by his surviving children, Lorie Ford Ratajczak, Kimberly Johnston, Jennifer Johnston, Ken Johnston, and son-in-law, Michael Ratajczak.
He left a lasting and loving impression on his four surviving grandchildren: Elijah Ford, Kate and Jack Bryan, and Mckenna Johnston. He is also survived by his niece, Kathleen Disher (Charles), and his nephew, Michael Yates (Kristine).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, his sister, Ann E. Yates, and his parents, Charles and Helen Johnston.
Following graduation in 1950 from Manhattan College in New York, Charles served his country honorably as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War. After more than 65 years, Charles twice retired from the Social Security Administration. He was a faithful member of St. Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church.
Charlie was soft spoken with a quick, dry sense of humor. The things that gave him the greatest joy in life included spending time with his family, ancestry research, horse racing, coin collecting, sports, birding, and painting. Charlie was a history buff and an avid reader.
The visitation and Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 1, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976. Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Msgr. Beisel conducting. Burial will follow Mass at St. John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Rd., Chalfont, PA 18914.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Robert Bellarmine Church would be appreciated.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 28, 2019