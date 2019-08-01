|
Charles H. "Chuck" Kooker, a 30-year resident of Warminster, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. He was 68.
Born and raised in Warrington, Chuck was a son of the late Irvin F. and Elizabeth Kooker. He was also preceded in death by his step mom, Joan; his son, Charles Hartkorn; and a brother and best friend, Keith.
Charles had been a longtime employee of the Thompson Organization. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.
Charles loved his family and his dogs. Both were the focus of his life. He also enjoyed the New Jersey shore and fishing.
Charles is survived by his loving friend, Elaine Erthal; brothers, Sean and Skip; and sisters, Jeri Montella Janet Solana and Joan Keightly.
Charles' family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington. Services will be held privately.
If desired, memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, 1665 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938.
