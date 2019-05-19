|
Charles "Duke" Hay Beatty of Egg Harbor Township, N.J., entered into rest Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. He was 96.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charles's Life Celebration Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday May 22, at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at Jeffries and Keates. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
