|
|
Charles Martin Grosh, Jr., a U.S. Navy veteran, formerly of Willow Grove and Hatboro, passed away on Nov. 9, 2019. He was 77.
He is survived by his sister, Clare Preston (James), his brother, Stephen Grosh (Catherine), two nephews and a niece.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090.
Following will be a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. David RC Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090 with interment at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southeastern Veterans Center, Spring City, PA 19475.
Bryers Funeral Home
www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 17, 2019