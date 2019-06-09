|
Charles P. "Bud" Gimpel of Chalfont passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home. He was 86.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Elizabeth (Matusko) Gimpel.
Bud was the loving husband of the late Patricia (Friel) Gimpel for 55 years, and father of six children: Patricia Gagliardi, Joseph Gimpel (Marian), Thomas Gimpel (Veronica), William Gimpel (Lisa), Charles Gimpel (Donna), and James Gimpel (Diane).
He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and two brothers, Jim and Jack Gimpel.
Bud was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran, a member of St. Jude Church, a talented artist, and he worked for AT&T and Bell of PA for over 30 years before retiring in 1995. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewings from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, and from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at St. Jude Church, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
