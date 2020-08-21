Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles "Sol" Polin, formerly of Lansdale, Pa. and Doylestown, Pa. on August 19, 2020.



Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (Yocum). Loving father of Mark (Ellen) Polin, Dan (Denise) Polin and Wynn (Nancy) Polin. Adored grandfather of Tim, Andrew, Zach, Diana (Jamie), Katherine, Brandon and Kylie. Cherished great-grandfather of Jamie, Jr. and Colton. Funeral services are private.



Contributions in his memory may be made to Beth Or Cong. 239 Welsh Rd, Maple Glen PA 19002.



Goldsteins' Rosenberg's



Raphael Sacks



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store