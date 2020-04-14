|
Charles Pope, of Blooming Glen, Pa., passed away at his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was 85.
Surviving are his wife, Donna; two children, Julia Martin and her husband Jesse, and Kevin Pope; two grandsons, Ryan Hendricks and his wife Lauren, and Brandon Hendricks and his wife Melissa; four great-grandchildren, Alistair, Anders, Makenzie and Madeline Hendricks; and a sister, June Maddox.
There will be a memorial service and luncheon held at a later at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, 110 North Sixth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944.
Memorial donations may be made to the Church or to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa.
