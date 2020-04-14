Home

Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
Charles Pope Obituary
Charles Pope, of Blooming Glen, Pa., passed away at his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was 85.

Surviving are his wife, Donna; two children, Julia Martin and her husband Jesse, and Kevin Pope; two grandsons, Ryan Hendricks and his wife Lauren, and Brandon Hendricks and his wife Melissa; four great-grandchildren, Alistair, Anders, Makenzie and Madeline Hendricks; and a sister, June Maddox.

There will be a memorial service and luncheon held at a later at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, 110 North Sixth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944.

Memorial donations may be made to the Church or to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960.

Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa.

www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 14, 2020
