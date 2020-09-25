Charles Rogers Graham, "Doda", of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Doylestown, Pa., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, with his son by his side. He was 74.
He was the husband of the late Diane J. Graham.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Rogers was the son of the late E. Jane and the late Charles Alfred Graham.
Rogers joined the U.S. Navy in 1969, and was honorably discharged in 1973 with the title of Petty Officer, Second Class. While being stationed in Atlanta, Ga., he fell in love with his wife to be, Diane, got married and moved back to Pennsylvania to start his family.
In the Navy, he enjoyed partying with his friends/fellow service men (though don't tell his son ;^}) and worked on cutting edge missile guidance systems. The latter led him to find his interest with the tech sector. After his discharge, Rogers worked with Burroughs/Unisys building computers for businesses. Later, he went back to Bucks County Community College to further his knowledge in the tech world and received a degree in computer programming.
Rogers was well known and loved by many people in Doylestown. He would walk to work and would always cause traffic to slow because everyone who drove by would want to stop and chit-chat with him or offer him a ride. Whether he was at a financial seminar with John, riding around and talking family with Steve, or having long chats on the phone with loved ones, Rogers always was surrounded by friends.
If you know Rogers, you know he loved fishing. He loved watching fishing on TV, he loved talking fishing, he loved buying the newest fishing gear, but most importantly, he loved fishing with the family. He would go to the Jersey Shore every year with his wife and friends, and be content with a hook in the water and soda in his hand. Every year at the beginning of Fishing Season, you could always find Rogers, aka the Hotdog Man, cooking and giving away hotdogs to all the kids at the Doylestown Borough Dam.
More than everything, Doda loved his family; he lived for his family. He never missed a basketball game or Sunday Morning at the bowling alley with his son, or softball game and play time with his daughter. Whether it was solving problems, supporting our decisions, or just giving the best advice, Doda always knew how to bring the family together regardless of the situation. Later in life, his grandchildren were always at the front of his mind and bottom of his heart. He moved to South Carolina to be closer to "the Kids" and be surrounded by the love he always gave unconditionally.
Rogers is survived by his son and daughter-in-law/best friends, C. "Roddy" Graham and his wife, Allison, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; his grandchildren, Lyric Graham, Charlie Watts, River Watts, and Charles Graham III "Manny" of South Carolina; sisters, Janice Whitlow and her husband, James "Jr". of Ridgeway, Va. and Judith Evens of Hatboro, Pa.; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Rogers was preceded in death by his wife, Diane J. Graham, daughter, Katherine M. Graham, parents, Jane and Charles Graham, and many aunts, uncles, in-laws, friends and Houser.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Messages and cards of condolence should be sent to 4256 Brook Dr., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial contributions in Rogers's name be made to: Friends of the Borough Dam, 57 West Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to Cancer Research Institute, 1802 Broadway, New York, NY 10019, cancerresearch.org
