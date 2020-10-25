February 4, 1929 - October 14, 2020Charles Theodore "Ted" Stratton, a long-time resident of Doylestown, Pa. passed away on October 14, 2020, at Country Meadows Retirement Community in Allentown. Ted was 91.He was the husband of Barbara Stratton (Miller) and was married to his first wife Elaine Dorothy Stratton for thirty-four years until she passed away in 2001.Born on February 4, 1929, in Morristown, New Jersey, Ted was the son of the late John Theodore and Alicia Stratton. He was an exceptional athlete who joined the Navy after graduating from Ridgewood High School. After his service, Ted was a student at Colgate University; he recounted many times how grateful he was for the G.I. Bill, which enabled him to attend college.Ted was star quarterback for the Colgate Red Raiders, a letter-winner in 1949, 1950, 1951, and he looked set for a professional football career with the Baltimore Colts. Injuries from a car accident ended that opportunity, but Ted believed fate had done him a favor: "If I had played pro ball, I never would have met your mother," was how he summed up that change of path. After college, he was employed by Giles and Ransome as a salesman of Caterpillar equipment, a job he greatly enjoyed and that suited his gregarious personality. "If it's not a "Cat", it's a dog" was his catch-phrase. For Ted, the customer always came first; this made him a top salesman for Giles and Ransome throughout his career, and he enjoyed the respect of his many long-term customers. He was particularly proud to have had clients for three generations-- "continuity of territory" resulted in continuity of friendship with those families, which meant a lot to him.Ted was a keen golfer and an enthusiastic member of the Doylestown Country Club where he served as men's golf chairman for a time. He also enjoyed tennis, playing competitive doubles with his wife Elaine at the Doylestown Racquet Club. He relished the challenge of a tough crossword puzzle and did one daily; a habit picked up from his wordsmith father and shared with his brother Joe Stratton. Ted was a sports fan as well as an athlete, particularly of football and golf. He liked a convivial glass of chardonnay, was sharp-witted, and was a master at joshing family, friends, and soon-to-be friends. He was generous to a fault, kind, and a great believer in fair play. Ted was an active member of New Britain Baptist Church and continued his Bible studies with the Baptist church in Dunnellon, Florida.In addition to his second wife Barbara, Ted is survived by his daughters Karen Lee Street (Darren Hill) of Newcastle, Australia; Victoria Lynn Sando (Takashi) of New York City; Tara Leigh Stratton of Jackson, Wyoming; and Kelly Lynne Stratton (Hayden Janssen) of Doylestown; his sister Judith James; and his grandchildren Naomi and Marcus Sando. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their children.He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine, his sister Alicia Wayland and his brothers Joseph and Wayne Stratton.Services for Ted will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.Shelly Funeral Home,Warrington