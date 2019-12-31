Home

POWERED BY

Services
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles V. Kline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles V. Kline Obituary
Charles V. Kline, of Sellersville died peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 28, 2019 in his home. He was 83.

He was the loving husband of Lorraine (Uhrich) Kline. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last February.

Born in Red Hill he was the son of the late Charles and Beulah (Erb) Kline.

After 40 years of service he retired as a supervisor from Perkasie Industries. Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his dogs.

In addition to being a loving husband, he was the loving father of Kathleen D. Kline (Jim Swinney) and Kenneth C. Kline (Debbie) and a loving grandfather to Katrina Cruz and Kenneth Kline. He also was a loving great grandfather to three great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown PA 18951. Call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

C. R. Strunk Funeral Home

www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -