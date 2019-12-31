|
Charles V. Kline, of Sellersville died peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 28, 2019 in his home. He was 83.
He was the loving husband of Lorraine (Uhrich) Kline. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last February.
Born in Red Hill he was the son of the late Charles and Beulah (Erb) Kline.
After 40 years of service he retired as a supervisor from Perkasie Industries. Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his dogs.
In addition to being a loving husband, he was the loving father of Kathleen D. Kline (Jim Swinney) and Kenneth C. Kline (Debbie) and a loving grandfather to Katrina Cruz and Kenneth Kline. He also was a loving great grandfather to three great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown PA 18951. Call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
