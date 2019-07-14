|
Charles Zlock Sr. DDS of Doylestown, died peacefully with family by his side Friday, July 12, 2019, at Pine Run Health Care, Doylestown. He was 89.
He was the beloved husband of Loretta Walko Zlock for 62 years.
Born in Coaldale, he was the devoted son of the late Paul and Elizabeth Planavsky Zlock; dear bother of the late Evan P. Zlock, Walter Valuch, John Valuch, Eleanor Figner, Mildred Vilcheck, and Christine Phillips.
Dr. Charles Zlock was a resident of Bucks County for more than 55 years and had been a practicing dentist for 49 years. He was a graduate of Coaldale High School, Class of 1948, received his Bachelor's degree from Susquehanna University in 1952, and his DMD in 1956, from the University of Pittsburgh Dental School. He was a captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Goose Bay, Labrador.
Dr. Zlock was a member of the faculty of the University of Pennsylvania Dental School for several years. He had his offices on Walnut Street in Philadelphia for more than 25 years and an office on North Street in Doylestown.
Charles was a faithful communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, an avid golfer, and a member of Doylestown Country Club for more than 50 years. He was an accomplished bridge player who had a lot of card sense. "Win or Lose he always had a smile." Family trips included fishing and skiing. He loved the outdoors and found great peace, quiet, and enjoyment working in his garden. He was a gentleman with a firm handshake and warm smile, and always remembered your name.
In addition to his wife, Loretta, he is survived by his two sons, the Rev. Charles Zlock Jr., of Berwyn, and Dr. Gregory A. Zlock, DMD and his wife, Margot, of Missoula, Mont.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, until his concelebrated Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901. His interment with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. Those who wish to attend, are asked to meet at the cemetery administration office at 10:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, 100 E. Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood, PA 19096 or to Dental Lifeline Network, Southeast Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 357, Vandergrift, PA 15690.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 14, 2019