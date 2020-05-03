|
Charlotte E. (Conrad) Huber of Philadelphia, Pa., formerly of Warminster and Southampton, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was 89.
She was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Charlotte (Glombis) Conrad, and the beloved wife of the late Warren Huber.
Charlotte was the loving mother of Scott Huber (the late Denise) and JoAnn Beaulieu (Rick), and the sister of the late Fredrick and Bruce Conrad, and the late Maryann McBride. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Alyson Beaulieu, Carly Huber and Warren Kulp.
Charlotte was a graduate from Moore College of Art in Philadelphia, and became a fashion designer in the clothing industry. She was a member of the Doylestown Garden Club and the local area 'Lunch Bunch Group.'
Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. until the time of her service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Do to the Covid19 Pandemic, masks will be provided at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectively requests donations be made to the , 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, in Charlotte's name.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020