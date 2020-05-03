Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home
216 York Rd.
Warminster, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Huber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte E. Huber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte E. Huber Obituary
Charlotte E. (Conrad) Huber of Philadelphia, Pa., formerly of Warminster and Southampton, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was 89.

She was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Charlotte (Glombis) Conrad, and the beloved wife of the late Warren Huber.

Charlotte was the loving mother of Scott Huber (the late Denise) and JoAnn Beaulieu (Rick), and the sister of the late Fredrick and Bruce Conrad, and the late Maryann McBride. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Alyson Beaulieu, Carly Huber and Warren Kulp.

Charlotte was a graduate from Moore College of Art in Philadelphia, and became a fashion designer in the clothing industry. She was a member of the Doylestown Garden Club and the local area 'Lunch Bunch Group.'

Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. until the time of her service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.

Do to the Covid19 Pandemic, masks will be provided at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectively requests donations be made to the , 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, in Charlotte's name.

The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home,

Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Decker Givnish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -