Charmaine M. Hoffman of Warminster passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was 65.
She was the beloved wife for 46 years to Richard A. Hoffman.
Born in Oahu, the territory of Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late Willis R. Layman and Eleanor (Anduja) Vaccaro.
Cheri was the true anchor and lifeline to a very large and rambunctious family. Although she was never afraid to "tell it as it is," her sense of humor, heartfelt expressions and comforting voice always served as a guiding light and calmed the soul. Cheri was passionate for music, reading, ancient history and family genealogy. She selflessly ensured the complete happiness of her children, grandchildren, and multitudes of fur-babies. Our precious memories of her loving spirit will live eternally in our hearts.
She is survived by her loving husband, Rick, and was the cherished mother of Jennifer A. Hoffman of Warminster, Richard M. Hoffman and Alison of Center Valley, Pa., Lynda M. Coyle and Todd of Philadelphia, and James J. Hoffman and Jessica of Alburtis, Pa.; adored grandmother of Vienna, Braelyn, Casey, Toddy, Ryan, Carissa, Weston and Alayna; and the dear sister of Bobbi Gannon, Paula Logan, Linda Reed, and Lori Jo Vaccaro. She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
The Hoffman family expresses their sincere gratitude for all your thoughts and prayers.
A Celebration of Life will be privately held amongst immediate family members.
Cheri was a devoted benefactor to all environmental, rescue, and wildlife causes. If you are able, please consider a small contribution to your local animal rescue or shelter in Cheri's name. That would truly make her smile.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 29, 2019