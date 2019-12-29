Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Charmaine Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charmaine M. Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charmaine M. Hoffman Obituary
Charmaine M. Hoffman of Warminster passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was 65.

She was the beloved wife for 46 years to Richard A. Hoffman.

Born in Oahu, the territory of Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late Willis R. Layman and Eleanor (Anduja) Vaccaro.

Cheri was the true anchor and lifeline to a very large and rambunctious family. Although she was never afraid to "tell it as it is," her sense of humor, heartfelt expressions and comforting voice always served as a guiding light and calmed the soul. Cheri was passionate for music, reading, ancient history and family genealogy. She selflessly ensured the complete happiness of her children, grandchildren, and multitudes of fur-babies. Our precious memories of her loving spirit will live eternally in our hearts.

She is survived by her loving husband, Rick, and was the cherished mother of Jennifer A. Hoffman of Warminster, Richard M. Hoffman and Alison of Center Valley, Pa., Lynda M. Coyle and Todd of Philadelphia, and James J. Hoffman and Jessica of Alburtis, Pa.; adored grandmother of Vienna, Braelyn, Casey, Toddy, Ryan, Carissa, Weston and Alayna; and the dear sister of Bobbi Gannon, Paula Logan, Linda Reed, and Lori Jo Vaccaro. She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

The Hoffman family expresses their sincere gratitude for all your thoughts and prayers.

A Celebration of Life will be privately held amongst immediate family members.

Cheri was a devoted benefactor to all environmental, rescue, and wildlife causes. If you are able, please consider a small contribution to your local animal rescue or shelter in Cheri's name. That would truly make her smile.

Online condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charmaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -