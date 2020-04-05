|
Cheryl "Cheri" De Pree Nibouar Strychowski of Englewood (Manasota Key), Fla., formerly of Doylestown, Pa., sadly passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 under the loving care of lnglenook Assisted Living Residence for Ladies. Additionally, she also was under the care of Tidewell Hospice. She was 72.
Born at Abington Hospital in Pennsylvania, Cheri was the daughter of the late Peter and Elaine De Pree.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Edward S. Strychowski, and two children, Daniel Nibouar (Heidi) of Portland, Ore., who was born during her first marriage to Donald Nibouar; the blessing of a second son, Edward P. Strychowski (Emily) of Portland, Ore., was joyfully welcomed into the world during her marriage to Ed. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Bowman and Marguerite Nibouar and Maxwell Strychowski, and two brothers, Peter De Pree and Geoffrey De Pree, both of Pennsylvania.
Cheri graduated from William Tennant High School in her hometown of Warminster, Pa. Her undergraduate degree in Biology was earned at Lycoming College, Williamstown, Pa., and her Master's degree in Science Education from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa.
Her professional career was dedicated to teaching children in middle school, junior high and high school. Cheri taught for 35 years. She taught Science at Log College and Biology at William Tennant High School in the Centennial School District. The last 25 years was at the Council Rock School District in assigned various sciences and advanced biology at Newtown Middle/Jr. High School.
Upon her retirement, Cheri and Ed became snowbirds and in 2009 moved to Manasota Key full time. The love of sciences never left her and a whole new world of beach, tropical plants, birds, dolphins and manatees opened to her. She would spend hours in a kayak on the waters of Lemon Bay exploring the shallows and the life that lives there. Her interest in learning never left until dementia began to cloud her memories.
Cheri's loving, mild but stern when needed, approach to raising her sons and husband resulted in a beautiful family relationship of successful mothering and a happy marriage. She is now at peace and with angels.
A celebration of Cheri's life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Inglenook Assisted Living Residence for Ladies, 280 Pine St., Englewood, FL 34223, in memory of Cheri Strychowski.
