|
|
Chester Curtis Martin of Chalfont passed away surrounded by his family Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. He was 84.
He was the beloved husband of Betty Jane (Hammel) Martin for more than 62 years.
Born Sept. 5, 1935, in Chalfont, he was a son of the late Chester C. and Florence E. (Curtis) Martin.
Curt was a veteran life member of the Chalfont Fire Company, which included 22 years as its Chief. He was a longtime public servant devoted to the safety of his community. Curt enjoyed being a very active member and volunteer of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansdale.
Along with his wife, Jane, Curt is survived by his children, Shirley J. Strang of Pottstown, Pa., LuAnne Martin of Douglassville, Pa., Rob Martin (Michelle) of Chalfont, and Christine J. Martin (John Thvedt) of Chalfont; eight grandchildren, Carly Greenwald, Daniel Marshall, Dylan Curtis Clee, Max Martin Strang, Katherine Anne Westberg, Cailin Clee, James A. Martin, and Benjamin T. Martin; five great-grandchildren, Stella, Roland, Warren, Samantha, and Coraline; one niece and two nephews. Curt was preceded in death by his sister, Hazel Snyder.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main Street, Lansdale, with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be in the Trinity Lutheran Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Curt's name can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446, or Chalfont Fire Company, 301 N. Main St., Chalfont, PA 18914.
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home,
Lansdale
www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 23, 2020