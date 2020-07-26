1/1
Christe L. Piotrowicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christe L. Piotrowicz of West Rockhill Township passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 17, 2020, at her residence. She was 45.

Born in Bensalem, she was the daughter of Michael and Robin Gallagher of Doylestown.

Christe was employed as a pediatric nurse at Bayada Nurses.

In her free time, Christe enjoyed spending time with her son.

Christe will be deeply missed by her son, Matthew Piotrowicz; her parents, Micheal and Robin; two brothers, Michael Gallagher Jr. (Angela Brown), and Shaun Gallagher (Maura), sister, Dawn Gonzalez (Jose); great aunt, Phyllis Inman; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Christe's services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved