Christe L. Piotrowicz of West Rockhill Township passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 17, 2020, at her residence. She was 45.Born in Bensalem, she was the daughter of Michael and Robin Gallagher of Doylestown.Christe was employed as a pediatric nurse at Bayada Nurses.In her free time, Christe enjoyed spending time with her son.Christe will be deeply missed by her son, Matthew Piotrowicz; her parents, Micheal and Robin; two brothers, Michael Gallagher Jr. (Angela Brown), and Shaun Gallagher (Maura), sister, Dawn Gonzalez (Jose); great aunt, Phyllis Inman; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.Christe's services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn. A memorial service will be held at a later date.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's Web site listed below.Shelly Funeral Home,Warrington