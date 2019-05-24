|
My cousin Christie died the night of Monday, April 15, 2019.
She was the heart and soul of her family and her many friends. She was a wonderful cook and inherited from her parents, Carol and David Barnhart, the ability to welcome one and all into her home. Fortunately, that ability has been handed down to her daughter, Ann Campbell.
Christie (to her first cousins), Chris (to her husband Dave and friends) was endlessly curious about how things work. Chris and Dave built their dream house, Arisia, with their own hands, so she was well versed in carpentry, drywall, wiring, plumbing, caulking and painting. Fortunately those skills have been handed down to her son, Curt Trumbore.
She grew her vegetables from seed and her trees from bare roots, sewed for her grandchildren, had a great curiosity about the universe and loved her dogs, cats and chickens. She also loved musicals and movies with happy endings. Disney World was her special place.
We are dumbfounded that this vital part of our lives is gone so soon, once again confounded by the almighty God we worship, adrift without our constant fount of knowledge and lost without the love we could count on every single day. I hope you knew her somewhere along the way.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 24, 2019