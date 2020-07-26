Christine Ellen Johnson, of Darien, CT died on her birthday Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Regional Hospice Center in Danbury after a valiant two-year battle with cancer. She was 43.



She was born on July 20, 1977 in San Sebastian, Spain to Philip Johnson and Maria de los Angeles Johnson Antoñana. She grew up in Doylestown, Pa., graduated from Central Bucks High School East, and graduated Cum Laude from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems. She went on to become a consultant and project manager in Pennsylvania and Connecticut for financial institutions such as GMAC, Smart Consulting, and RBS.



She married Michael Kuchmek on April 11th, 2014 in Puerto Rico. She is survived by her husband of six years, her son Christian Kuchmek, her parents Philip Johnson and Maria de los Angeles Johnson Antoñana, and her three sisters: Anne Johnson, Kathleen Johnson and Caroline Johnson.



She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her love of sailing, boats, a good party, and her desire to help those in need; particularly the malnourished and local food banks.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Church, 4040 Durham Rd, Ottsville, PA from 10 a.m. to 12 noon followed by Christine's Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Vincent Freeh. Interment service at St. John the Baptist Cemetery immediately following Mass. A reception will be held at Durham Springs Restaurant (formerly Cascade Lodge) in Kintnersville Pa.



In lieu of flowers, Christine requested donations be made to local food banks in her name.



Donahue Funeral Home,



Flourtown, Pa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store