Christine Marie Wendig, wonderful mother and loving friend, passed away in her Furlong, Pa., home on Sept. 30, 2019, at age 77.
Christine was born on Nov. 20, 1941, in Shenandoah (Turkey Run), Pennsylvania, to parents Alice (Luscas) and William Shustack. She operated her own Bucks County house cleaning business with friend and business partner Mitzi Kelly, though retired from that business in 2010. She was an excellent cook and was often found experimenting in the kitchen (much to the delight and favor of her family). She was humble, and a hard worker, and had a sharp sense of humor, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Tracy Collie and Robert Collie; by son and daughter-in-law Charles Wendig and Michelle Wendig; by daughter Kimberly Beaton and Kimberly's partner, Byron Busam; and by six grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren.
Additionally, she is survived by siblings William Shustack (wife, Laury); Richard Shustack (wife, Robin); Daniel Shustack (wife, Beverly). She is survived too by many nieces and nephews. Further, she is preceded in death by sisters Maryann Thompson and Alice Mensinger.
Christine asked for no public funeral service, and instead requested a luncheon of close friends and family where she will be remembered fondly.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions can be made to Last Chance Ranch, where Christine found Mabel, her sweet elder chihuahua, who was by her side at the end. Last Chance Ranch can be found at 9 Beck Rd, Quakertown, PA, 18951, and at lastchanceranch.org.
The family is being assisted with arrangements by Leaver-Cable Funeral Home in Buckingham, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2019